It's safe to say that the first round of the College Football Playoff left much to be desired. While the matchup between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama delivered on the excitement, other contests fell flat.

With No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami combining for just 13 total points, and both James Madison and Tulane getting blown out early in the game, it's not surprising that fans and programs alike felt a little robbed.

Even Texas Longhorns' star defensive back, Michael Taaffe, weighed in, taking aim at the CFP committee and voicing his frustration on Saturday night.

Imagine if it was the best 12 teams… 🤘 — Michael Taaffe (@MichaelTaaffe4) December 21, 2025

"Imagine if it was the 12 best teams...," Taaffe said followed by a "Hook'em" symbol.

While the Longhorns weren't included in the playoff, Taaffe's thoughts are likely echoed by many around the country. With the first round results, the debate over playoff selections is sure to continue all the way through the offseason.

College Football Playoff Blowouts Sparking Criticism

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While Taaffe's comments on the College Football Playoff sparked a few different discussions, the defensive back wasn't alone in his criticism of who had made the playoff. Since the expansion to a 12-team format, first-round mismatches and lopsided blowouts have been a common discussion point among college football fans.

Recently, many college football fans have reasoned that G5 teams shouldn't get automatic bids to the playoff. Even college football analyst Joel Klatt gave his input on the level of competition when James Madison traveled to Eugene, Oregon, to take on the Ducks.

I genuinely feel bad for these JMU players…they are a good football team who should be competing for a national championship on the appropriate level…now, most will only remember them for tonight…not their fault that CFB can’t figure out a proper post-season structure — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 21, 2025

At the time of Klatt's tweet, the Dukes were already down by four touchdowns before halftime. While James Madison was able to put together a very strong second half, many still came to the conclusion that G5 teams were just playing a different sport than the Power Four teams.

A little over a week ago, Josh Pate of Josh Pate's College Football Show also voiced his opinion on Group of Five teams making the playoff — but offered a different point of view. Pate reasoned that excluding teams like James Madison and Tulane from the playoff solely based on perceived talent is flawed.

He reasoned that Group of Five teams shouldn't make the College Football Playoff because their schedules aren't at the level of Power Four teams.

"I don't think G5 teams should be in the playoff because they don't meet the minimum baseline of struggle during the regular season that it should take to merit playoff inclusion," Pate said on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast.

That central debate is what ultimately gives context to Taaffe's pointed post at the College Football Playoff committee. While Texas was left out of the playoffs, the Longhorns navigated and found moderate success in a far more demanding schedule.

As long as blowouts and controversial inclusions continue be central talking points of the College Football Playoff, criticism of the selection committee — whether it's from analysts or players — is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Recommended Articles