Texas Longhorns Stars Reveal Slight Change to Team's Uniforms for 2026 Season

A big season potentially awaits the Texas Longhorns football program as they prepare for the 2026 season. Expectations are high, and for good reason.

As head coach Steve Sarkisian enters his sixth season as the head coach in Austin, the Longhorns may have the most talented team during his tenure.

With the season approaching, it appears fans are seeing a slightly new look for the Longhorns when they take the field in 2026.

Just A Slight Change

It appears the Longhorns have moved the SEC logo that was a bulky patch on the chest last season. Longhorns defensive back Wardell Mack shared a photo in a recent Instagram story of him and Hayward Howard Jr. repping the new uniforms that show the SEC logo now on the collar of the uniform.

A small update to Texas’ jerseys, the SEC patch is now on the collar



Chris Del Conte said in February this was one of his goals.



Via Wardell Mack’s IG pic.twitter.com/ajnnuzG3SE — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) June 16, 2026

While it may be a small change, it's definitely more pleasing to the eye, and less of a reminder of how money killed the sport of college football that sweeps fans off their feet.

The upcoming season will be the program's third season in the SEC. It still doesn't feel real that the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners are members of the SEC. What's done is done, but it's clear their additions to the conference have made this the strongest conference in college sports.

Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. (37) and Texas Longhorns linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) and Texas Longhorns defensive back Wardell Mack (27) celebrate with head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Conference loyalty might matter to some, but if one were to ask Longhorns fans what matters most, the common answer would be rolling through the conference and winning a national championship.

Many among the national media feel the Longhorns could be the best team in the SEC this season. Of course, everyone knows that preseason rankings are meaningless. Before the 2025 season, the Longhorns were the most hyped team in the country. A number one preseason ranking had the team stuck in the mud after a slow start and a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Can 2026 be different?

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a new look on the field for the Longhorns in 2026, and the hope is that the upcoming season will finish a lot differently than the past one.

In less than three months, the Longhorns will meet the Texas State Bobcats in the first game of their season. If you happen to know a Bobcats fan, give them a hug, because Coach Sarkisian and these Longhorns are going to come out fast, and with a new style.

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