3 Texas Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp
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The time for talk is nearly over. Well, the time for offseason talk. Soon, the Texas Longhorns will be taking the field with a lot to prove in the 2026 season.
After being crowned offseason champs a summer ago, it appears head coach Steve Sarkisian's squad will be dealing with those same expectations this year.
The Longhorns will have plenty of talent this season, but a few players are going to be dealing with a lot more pressure than others. Here are three players facing the most pressure as the team enters fall camp.
Lance Jackson, DE
Coming into his true sophomore season, defensive end Lance Jackson will have a lot to prove during fall camp.
Jackson saw enough time in his freshman season for this coaching staff to see the potential in his game. Now, Jackson needs to help Colin Simmons and the Longhorns become one of the most dangerous pass rushes in the game.
If Jackson can complement Simmons on the edge, this Lornhorns defense will bring this team up another level.
Laurence Seymore, LG
With the recent news of Cole Hutson's eligibility status, Longhorns transfer portal addition Laurence Seymore may have a tougher fight in securing a starting spot on the offensive line.
There's no doubt that if Hutson is suiting up for the Longhorns this fall, he will be in the starting lineup. However, Seymore has a chance to make a great impression during fall camp.
Seymore was going to be closely watched during camp anyway, but with the news of Hutson's potential return, things have gotten even more interesting.
Arch Manning, QB
He's obviously not going to be fighting for a starting spot, but quarterback Arch Manning is going to be facing the most pressure at fall camp.
Manning has faced the most pressure since making the decision on where he was going to play his college ball.
After a slow start last season, Manning settled in as the season went along, becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. However, he has to make the next step in 2026.
There won't be a day that goes by during fall camp without an update on how Manning will be performing on the field. It's all eyes on the starting quarterback in Austin as the season rapidly approaches.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering Texas, Tyler spent time covering the NFL and MLB for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93