Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns WR Agiye Hall 'Will Have A Role' Against West Virginia

Sarkisian discussed the continued emergence of Hall and the role he might play in the Texas offense.

Coming into the 2022 season, there was very rarely doubts surrounding the Texas Longhorns' offense, especially with the talent they returned. 

Headlined by running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy, an offense led by those two alone would make anyone happy. Unless you're Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, that is, who still went out and stacked the receiver room via the transfer portal this offseason. 

The Longhorns added Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor and Alabama receiver Agiye Hall to their offense from the transfer portal, giving Worthy some weapons to work alongside in Sarkisian's offense. 

However, when Neyor tore his ACL before the season started and Hall was suspended to the start the season, Texas' reinforcements were suddenly in doubt. Now, though, with Hall having been reinstated, he has continued to work his way into the receiver rotation ahead of their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

“I think he’s making the right steps to put himself in a position to be a real contributor on our offense, and I do think he’ll have a role here Sat. as we go into the ballgame," Sarkisian said.

Against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Hall had his first catch in a Longhorn uniform in the 37-34 loss. His emergence in recent weeks could bode well for Sarkisian and the Longhorns' offense, as there is no such thing as too many weapons for your quarterback to work with. 

If Hall can come in and add another element to the Texas offense, then the sky's the limit for the Longhorns offensively. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

