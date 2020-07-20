Texas Longhorns Still Holding Out Hope For No. 1 Interior OL Bryce Foster

When the blue-chip twin tandem of James and Tommy Brockermeyer shrugged off family ties to the Texas Longhorns and pledged to Alabama last week, it renewed a sense of urgency for Coach Tom Herman and his staff.

The Longhorns need bodies on the offensive front for the class of 2021, considering that Herman’s staff has just one offensive line commitment in this recruiting cycle. But could that lone line pledge - Katy Taylor tackle Hayden Conner - lead to a second signee from the Houston-area program?

SI All American's No. 1-ranked interior lineman Bryce Foster, a bulldozer of a guard who already looks ready for Saturdays at 6 feet, 4 inches and 330 pounds, tops the list of interior linemen targeted by the Longhorns. Texas fans would love to see Foster and Conner resume their destructive duet on the offensive front; a year ago, the pair helped Katy Taylor plow its way to a Class 6A regional finals, which marked the best season in school history.

Foster has the right attitude when it comes to an offensive lineman, telling The Athletic in an April interview that he loves pancaking defenders because “there’s this big huff of breath, and all you can hear is their soul leaving their body.”

But it’s the physical part that has scouts flocking to the suburban campus on the prairies west of Houston. Foster has tremendously quick feet for a player his size and has clocked a time as low as 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash. His explosiveness is also evident during track and field season, when he competes as one of the state’s elite shot putters and discus throwers. He also played basketball in Katy Taylor’s program before focusing on football and the field events.

“He’s definitely a beast,” Katy Taylor head coach Chad Simmons said. ““He’s a once-a-career guy with his mixture of size and athleticism. I mean, 4.9 speed isn’t blazing but it’s something for someone 330 pounds. And there’s no jiggle at all.”

Foster’s mental acuity matches his physical ability. A stellar student, Foster could likely follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Braden, who earned a spot on Yale’s football team before transferring to Texas A & M.

Foster translates his quick mind to the gridiron. During last year’s playoff run, Simmons moved him from guard to center because of matchups against some odd-man fronts. Not only did Foster manhandle the unfortunate noseguards in front of him, but he also handled the responsibilities and calls that come with playing center.

“I mean, on a week’s notice, we moved him to center and he was able to nullify some really good players,” Summons said. “To have the ability to snap the ball and then get into his block like he did, that was something.”

Right now, Foster is expected to join his brother at Texas A & M or sign with Oklahoma. But Texas remains in the hunt, much to the relief of those who appreciate - and need - strong play in the trenches.