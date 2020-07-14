SI All-American Candidate Bryce Foster Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Bryce Foster

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

Position: Offensive Line

School: Katy (Texas) Taylor

Schools of Interest: Considering Texas A & M, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, LSU, and Oklahoma among others.

Projected Position: Offensive Guard or Center

Frame: Powerful build with big upper body and thick arms with length. Large lower half with big thighs and good size through calves.

Athleticism: Works with good balance and footwork in the trenches, but Foster is a classic power player. His strength and point-of-attack shock value routinely show up in his punch upon contact. He plays to his size and drives his feet to finish blocks. Foster has solid movement skills in space, but he is more productive and at his best in a phone booth where he relies on strength and toughness.

Instincts: Lines up at both guard spots and also has played center. Works well on deuce and ace blocks, and displays good vision and target-location skills in the run game. Does a good job of working when uncovered in pass protection and will reach to off-set late comers on stunts and twists, as well as when moving laterally in the run game.

Polish: Foster has the size and strength to impact a roster nearly immediately. His toughness, power, and bulk will help him battle college defensive linemen in phone booths early in his career. He will continue improving his initial hand quickness to beat rushers with his punch at the point of attack, as well as his agility in space in pass protection. Yet, he projects as an early starter at guard who will also be capable of playing center.

Bottom Line: Foster is an excellent guard prospect who also has upside as a pivot player. He’s nasty, plays big at the point of attack, and has heavy hands with power that allows him to sustain his blocks and steer his targets. Foster’s anchor strength and awareness aid him well in pass protection, where he’s effective using a short set. He fits best in an offense that features a man-to-man downhill blocking scheme in the run game.