Texas Longhorns Still Pushing for Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star WR Commit
Mater Dei wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in July 2023 before heading into his sophomore year of high school.
This weekend, he kicked off his senior season in Mater Dei’s season opener against the St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday. With time still left on the clock regarding the recruiting class of 2026 and the signing period, Henry Jr. seems to have his eyes set squarely on the Buckeyes.
However, the Texas Longhorns are reportedly one of two teams that are still looking to flip Henry away from Ohio State
Chris Henry Jr. is set on Ohio State
The 5-star is ranked No. 21 nationally, as well as the 5th-best player from California and the third-best recruit from the class of 2026. So, it is unsurprising that Henry Jr. remains a heavily sought-after player.
Coming off a season-ending knee injury, which he suffered last season, Henry accumulated four receptions across 135 yards, and scored two touchdowns in Saturday’s opener. In a post-game interview, Henry Jr. was asked about his relationship with Ohio State, and to no surprise, he confirmed it is still alive and well.
“It’s been great since I got the offer,” Henry Jr. said post-game. “Ain’t nothing changed. I still have a great relationship with Coach Hartline and Coach Day. I’m just blessed.”
However, the wide receiver noted that Texas and Oregon are the two schools still maintaining contact with Henry despite his commitment with the Buckeyes.
“They are still hitting me up, but I’m at Ohio State, so ... ,” Henry Jr. added.
Henry Jr. is the son of the late Chris Henry Sr., who played five years with the Cincinnati Bengals, before his passing in 2009. His father's career in Ohio could provide a further possible reasoning for his commitment to Ohio State, as he plans to play in the same state his father played in.
Throughout 2025, Henry Jr. visited with USC, Miami, Colorado, Oregon as well as other programs, however, Ohio State remains his latest collegiate visit. With no intentions of visiting any other schools in the near future, Ohio State proves to be a great program for rising stars.
Further, the wide receiver has one game-day visit set in his books for 2025 — that being in Columbus for Ohio State’s season opener against Texas on Aug. 30.
So, while there seems to be a small window of opportunity for Texas, in the grand scheme of things, there proves to be minimal hope, and it might take some serious “wow-factor” to flip the 5-star recruit in the direction of the Longhorns.