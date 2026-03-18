Texas Longhorns Get Major Recruiting News From Five-Star Edge Rusher

The Texas Longhorns continue to build recruiting momentum for the 2027 class. On Friday afternoon, Horns247's Jordan Scruggs reported that five-star edge rusher K.J. Green will be visiting Austin this summer.

A Stone Mountain, Georgia native, Green has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. The Stephenson High School standout is currently rated the No. 8 overall recruit and the No. 2 edge rusher in the 2027 class.

After visiting Georgia on May 15-17 and Miami on May 29-31, Green will make his way to Austin on June 5-7. After visiting Texas, he'll make stops at South Carolina and Alabama on June 12-14 and June 19-21 respectively.

Why Green is Viewed as a Top-Tier Edge Prospect

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Green has the ideal build for any edge rusher at the Division 1 level. His ability to change direction and tackle in pursuit only reinforce why he's projected as one of the top defenders in the 2027 class.

Green's junior campaign was one to remember. The edge rusher recorded 129 total tackles, 40 tackles for a loss, and 18 sacks. That kind of production will catch any program's attention. Green has received offers from nearly 30 Power Four schools.

According to 247's Andrew Ivins, Green is the kind of physical defender that can consistently disrupt plays on any given down. With both elite strength and speed, the edge rusher is known for wearing down opposing offenses.

What may be even more intriguing is the fact that Green can still add muscle and size before he arrives on a college campus. The Georgia native has already dominated at the high school level, and his frame suggests that there's still plenty of physical upside to tap into.

Inside the Recruiting Battle for Green

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

According to Scruggs, Green is currently taking unofficial visits to a variety of schools. While Texas, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, and Alabama have been labeled as prime contenders for the standout edge rusher, Green is also expected to take unofficial visits to Auburn, Oregon, and LSU.

With his official visit occurring in early June, Texas will be one of the final programs he visits. Green will close his official visit tour with South Carolina and Alabama.

It's worth noting that the five-star edge rusher has already set a deadline for his commitment. Green will make his decision known on August 8, with his commitment being streamed by CBS Sports College Football YouTube.

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