Texas Longhorns Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves vs. Texas State

The Texas Longhorns took care of business with a 59-7 victory over the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday. Texas took an early lead and never relinquished it.

Expectations are extremely high for the Longhorns. Saturday was step one towards a long season that will hopefully be filled with success. The offensive firepower was on display, and Will Muschamp's defense imposed its will against the Bobcats.

Despite the easy win, there are still some moments to take note of.

Who Helped Themselves?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reaches for a pass. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hollywood Smothers

Texas has a deep running back room, led by Smothers and Raleek Brown. Both bring experience to the room, so there was a position battle during fall camp.

Smothers and Brown received identical carries on Saturday. Smothers accumulated 70 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Brown carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards. Brown got the glory with two rushing touchdowns, but Smothers was more efficient.

It'll be interesting to see how Sarkisian distributes their carries moving forward, but Smothers was the better running back on Saturday.

Ryan Wingo

All eyes are on Cam Coleman, the exciting new wide receiver who should have a massive season. However, Wingo was the clear standout in the Longhorns' offense. He finished with seven catches, 121 yards, and a touchdown. Sarkisian spoke about his star wideout.

"People forget this guy was a Second-Team All-SEC receiver last year," Sarkisian said. "And take nothing away from Cam; Cam's a fantastic player too, but Ryan Wingo is pretty good, and I think he probably reminded a few people of that today."

Wingo will be a focal point in the Longhorns' offense, and he looked like a star on Saturday.

Who Hurt Themselves?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) runs for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There weren't too many negatives in the win, but the Longhorns' secondary surrendered a few chunk plays. The turnovers stood out, and some of the issues may have been glossed over because of the large margin of victory.

However, Texas has work to do as they prepare for a much better opponent in Ohio State. The Buckeyes wide receivers will make the Longhorns pay for missed assignments, so Muschamp will get on his guys to clean up the mistakes.

The first game isn't the defining moment and won't tell the entire story of the year. However, it's the only sample size we have. Texas will have a big week ahead, but Sarkisian's team needed to take care of business on Saturday.

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