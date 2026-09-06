Texas WR Ryan Wingo Sent a Big-Time Message vs. Texas State

The Texas Longhorns returned to the field and started the 2026 season with a near-perfect start, steamrolling the Texas State Bobcats in a 59-7 win.

The Longhorns did not need much time to get the offense off of ice and get the firepower up and running with Texas exploding in its first game of the season against the Bobcats defense totaling more than 500 yards of total offense and seven offensive touchdowns.

With a lot of the attention going to the debuts of offensive transfers wide receiver Cam Coleman and the running back duo of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. Junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo showcased why he should still be considered a focal point of the Texas offense.

Ryan Wingo Proved Why He is Still a Big Time Player

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All eyes were undoubtedly on Coleman, with fans excited to see what the big time offseason addition would do in his first game as a Longhorn. And Coleman would show why he was so highly sought after, totaling three receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

However, stealing the show was Wingo who led the Longhorns in receptions and receiving yards in game one of the season. Wingo ended the win against Texas State with seven receptions which is a career high for the junior wideout for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about Wingo’s standout performance against the Bobcats, highlighting that the wide receiver has been overlooked over the offseason and Saturday he showed why he should still be seen as a top tier wideout.

“People forget this guy was a Second Team All-SEC receiver last year,” Sarkisian said. “And take nothing away from Cam, Cam's a fantastic player too but Ryan Wingo is pretty good, and I think he probably reminded a few people of that today.”

As Sarkisian mentioned, Wingo was the Longhorns No. 1 option a season ago, however Wingo would have an issues with drops for most of the year.

But now in 2026 Wingo has clearly worked past those issues as against the Bobcats the wide receiver would be targeted eight times and haul in seven receptions with just a lone drop in the end zone.

While Wingo is no longer considered the Longhorns' top pass catching option with Coleman on the squad Wingo is sure to benefit from having Coleman on the squad as he did against the Bobcats on Saturday.

“Ryan got so much attention last year, and there were so many times that we felt like we had to move him around to create opportunities for him," Sarkisian said. “And now with Cam on the other side and the attention that he garners it allows Ryan for a few one-on-one opportunities.”

If the Texas offense will reach its potential especially with the collection of talent that the unit has, Wingo will have to be a huge part of that and after game one he has shown that defense still need to be worried about him.

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