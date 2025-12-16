Texas Longhorns Star Snubbed in AP All-American List

On Monday, The Associated Press released the list of players for their 2025 All-American teams — a prestigious honor released annually that recognizes the nation’s top collegiate players at each position.

Last season, five Texas Longhorns were named to the first and second teams — Jahdae Barron, Kelvin Banks Jr., Alfred Collins, Anthony Hill Jr. and Michael Taaffe. As for this go-around, two repeat Longhorns were listed under the second and third teams for the 2025 season, thus appearing to maintain their status as high-achieving performers.

Despite two players receiving recognition, one prominent Texas linebacker appears to be missing from that list — sophomore edge Colin Simmons.

Colin Simmons Snubbed in AP All-American

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes, Jan. 10, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, the Dallas native has had quite the notable sophomore season following a successful freshman campaign.

Having earned the 2024 Shawn Alexander National Freshman of the Year award — the first ever for Texas. Simmons appeared in all 16 games as a true freshman, playing 27 career games with 11 starts.

As for his second year, the linebacker recorded an impressive 21 solo tackles on the field, accompanied by three forced fumbles, two passes defended and 11 sacks for the Longhorns. On top of his numbers, Simmons has proven to be a pivotal and consistent force for Texas throughout the season — even ranking at No. 6 in the nation in total sacks.

It is unclear whether or not the sophomore will participate or opt-out of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, which is set on New Years Eve in Orlando, FL against the Michigan Wolverines.

However, if he chooses to play, Simmons will have the opportunity to, once again, showcase his talents against a top offense to conclude the 2025 season.

Which Other Longhorns Were Included?

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oklahoma Sooners, Oct. 11, 2025 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With two Longhorns named to the 2025 AP All-American list, the first being linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. on the second-team defense. This year, the Denton native racked up 38 solo tackles, two interceptions, four sacks and three forced fumbles in his junior season.

The other Longhorn listed was fifth-year safety Michael Taaffe — who was named to the third-team defense. Also registering 38 tackles and two interceptions, the Austin native cataloged an additional sack and a pass defended in his senior season.

As for Hill Jr. and Taaffe’s future on the Forty Acres, both players have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. So, it is likely that both players will opt out of the bowl game at the end of the month.