Texas Longhorns Stock Watch After Week 14: Who's Trending Up?
The Texas Longhorns ended an up-and-down regular season with an exclamation point, taking down one of its bitterest of rivals in the regular season finale. The Longhorns defeated the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies 27-17 in the Lone Star Showdown's return to Austi, capping off the regular season for Texas and ending an undefeated season for the Aggies.
While the Longhorns are currently on the outside looking in at this year's College Football Playof, especially after not much of the required chaos that Texas needed to better their chances occurred, the Longhorns put themselves into the conversation at the very least with their massive upset win over Texas A&M.
Some players are improving, while others have taken a back seat. And after a convincing win on Friday night, this regular-season finale edition of stock watch won't have any players trending down after the performance that the Longhorns put together to take down their rival.
Trending Up
Quintrevion Wisner, RB
To say the Longhorns' running game has been close to non-existent this season would not be an overstatement, as Texas had not been able to find an effective rhythm running the ball; however, against Texas A&M, that changed.
Running back Quintrevion Wisner had his best performance of the season in the biggest of games, rushing for 155 yards on 19 carries while averaging 8.2 yards per carry, with his longest rush of the night hitting close to 50 yards on an Aggies rush defense that had been one of the top units in the SEC.
Wisner has come up big twice against the Aggies. In two games against Texas A&M, he's rushed for a combined 341 yards on 52 carries and averaging over 6.5 yards per carry.
Ethan Burke, EDGE
In his final home game as a Longhorn, senior Ethan Burke put together one of his best performances in a burnt orange jersey in the Lone Star Showdown Friday night. The senior was tied as the Longhorns' second leading tackler in the ballgame, recording nine tackles (3 solo), a pass deflection, half a tackle-for-loss, and put constant pressure on the quarterback all night long.
Burke also came up big on special teams, blocking a Texas A&M field goal in the first quarter and making a big tackle on a punt return that could've led to a game-changing play by the Aggies' special teams unit.
Jack Endries, TE
It hasn't been the biggest season for the Longhorns' tight end room in terms of overall production out of that position group compared to other years. However, against Texas A&M, Texas's top tight end in Jack Endries, put together his best performance since arriving in Austin.
The junior finished with four receptions for 93 yards, averaging over 20 yards per reception, and his 54-yard catch-and-run late in the third quarter set the Longhorns' offense near the goal line, and they punched it into the end zone on the very next play.