Texas Longhorns Stock Watch After Week 2: Who's Up & Who's Down?
Headed into week two, the Texas Longhorns had to respond in a big way to their loss in the season opener to the Ohio State Buckeyes to get back on track and garner momentum to build on in the early portion of the 2025 season.
And while record-wise the Longhorns did improve, defeating the San Jose State Spartans with a 38-7 victory, at times the Longhorns, particularly on offense, still have not lived up to the high standard many have become accustomed to seeing from the offensive side of the ball.
With some players improving and others struggling, here's a look at a couple of Longhorns whose stocks are trending upwards or downwards as Texas prepares for its matchup against the UTEP Miners on Sep. 13.
Trending Up
Parker Livingstone, WR
Possibly the biggest riser from week two of the season is redshirt freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone. The second-year receiver had been mentioned positively all throughout the offseason and was already slowly rising after scoring the lone touchdown for the Longhorns in their loss to the Buckeyes.
Now, after a stellar performance against the Spartans, recording four catches for 128 yards and two touchdown receptions, Livingstone should play a bigger role in the Longhorns' offense. Demanding more attention from opposing defenses with standout efforts in the first two games of the season, Livingstone's stock should continue to rise throughout the year.
Arch Manning, QB
Arch Manning needed to bounce back after a rough first outing in Columbus, and against San Jose State, the quarterback looked much improved, completing 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 295 passing yards, and combining for five touchdowns, four passing and one on the ground.
However, there were still a few mistakes that should not come as a surprise early in the season but need to be ironed out before the Longhorns turn the page and head into conference play. Manning, at times against the Spartans, continued to make ill-advised decisions and throws, one leading to an interception that looked similar to his interception against Ohio State.
Trending Down
The Offensive Line
Any offensive line struggles should not be a surprise to anyone; replacing four long-time starters was always going to be a difficult task. And while the revamped offensive line has worked well together, giving up just one sack in last Saturday's game, head coach Steve Sarkisian had a few choice words to describe his offensive line's performance at a postgame availability.
"We totally lost our fundamentals. We got off our toes, we were falling over ourselves, we gave up way too much penetration." Sarkisian said. "I think that showed a little bit of our immaturity up front Saturday."