Texas Longhorns Stock Watch After Week 6: Who's Up & Who's Down?
The Texas Longhorns needed to carry the momentum with them as they headed into their SEC opener against a struggling Florida Gators team, especially after their blowout victory over Sam Houston State, as they headed into their bye week last weekend.
However, the Longhorns looked far removed from the squad that took the field the last time out, struggling in all phases of the game, ultimately leading to an ugly 29-21 loss in Gainesville. Putting the Longhorns at a 3-2 record and unranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2022.
Some players are improving, while others have taken a back seat. Here's a look at a couple of Longhorns whose stocks are trending upwards or downwards. After Texas's disappointing loss to the Gators, and prepares for what should be another challenging matchup in the ever-difficult Red River Rivalry from the Cotton Bowl, taking on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners.
Trending Up
Arch Manning
While it was not a perfect game for Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning after two drive-ending interceptions that wasted any momentum Texas was building in the fourth quarter, Manning finished the game completing 16 of his 29 pass attempts for 263 yards and two touchdowns.
In his first road start in the SEC, Manning was forced to stand in the pocket on many of his drop-backs and face extreme pressure and take hits as the Gators' defense totaled 35 quarterback pressures and 10 quarterback hits. Manning managed to battle through the collapsing pockets and attempted to mount a late-stage comeback.
In other words, I seems like Arch has figured things out in a lot of respects.
Trending Down
Offensive Line
As already mentioned, the Longhorns' offensive line struggled to properly protect Manning and allow the offense to run smoothly, giving up those 30-plus pressures, double-digit quarterback hits, and four sacks on the night, which surpassed the Gators' season total in just one game.
And for their run blocking, the offensive line was not any better, as it gave up seven tackles for loss to the Gators' front seven. While Texas managed just 52 rushing yards combined in the game, with Manning being the leading runner with just 37 yards, mostly coming from scrambles after being pressured.
Rush Defense
The Texas defense was deemed the stronger side of the ball for the Longhorns, and through the first part of the season, it was true as the defense managed to be one of the best units in the country and kept the Longhorns in games while the offense ironed out any wrinkles.
However, against the Gators, the Longhorns' defense looked far from the defense many have come to expect from defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski's unit. Especially the rush defense, which had allowed just 61 rushing yards through the first four games of the season.
Florida managed to double the Longhorns' season average of rushing yards allowed by quite a margin after rushing for a total of 159 yards and averaging north of four yards per carry in the matchup.