Longhorns Ex Jordan Spieth Tabbed as College GameDay Guest Picker for Texas vs. TCU
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns will host the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in what will be a pivotal Big 12 battle with major conference championship implications on the line.
ESPN's College GameDay will be on the Forty Acres for the second time this season for what should be an exciting Saturday. And to help with the fest ivies, the legendary pregame show is bringing on former Longhorn and professional golfer Jordan Spieth as the guest picker.
Spieth will join the award-winning crew of Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard to mull through the picks for some of the biggest Week 11 matchups in college football before ending things off with the game picks for TCU-Texas.
College GameDay came to Austin on Sept. 10 when Texas hosted the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Horns lost 20-19, as former Longhorn and actor Glen Powell joined the crew as a guest picker.
It's probably no secret who Spieth will choose this time around. Still, his presence in Austin ramps up what was already fixing to be a huge Saturday for one of the biggest games of the week in college football.
Texas (6-3) and TCU (9-0) kickoff from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.
