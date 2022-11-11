Skip to main content

Longhorns Set For Loaded Recruiting Weekend vs. TCU

The Texas Longhorns are not only entering their biggest game of the season but also the biggest recruiting weekend as well

AUSTIN - The No. 18 Texas Longhorns are set for a massive weekend on the 40 Acres

Not only do the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs come to town for a critical Big 12 matchup, but College Gameday will also be on campus, marking the second time they have visited Austin this season (Alabama).

However, it will also be a loaded weekend in the recruiting department for Steve Sarkisian and company, with a star-studded list of prospects set to make the trip for the game. 

Among those prospects are six members of the 2023 SI99, including the Longhorns' most recent commitment, Westlake (Austin, TX) defensive end, Colton Vasek and his Chapparal teammate, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse.

You can view the full list of visitors below: 

2023 (* Denotes SI99 prospect) 

TE - Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ) - Uncommitted*

LB - Anthony Hill, Ryan (Denton, TX) - Uncommitted*

DB - Javien Toviano, Martin (Arlington, TX) - Uncommitted*

WR - Johntay Cook, DeSoto (TX) - Texas Commit*

DE - Colton Vasek, Westlake (Austin, TX) - Texas Commit*

LB - Derion Gullette, Teague (TX) - Texas Commit*

LB - Liona Lefau, Kahuku (HI) - Texas Commit

LB - S'maje Burrell, North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) - Texas Commit

TE- Spencer Shannon, Mater Dei (CA)- Texas Commit

OL - Connor Stroh, Wakeland (Frisco, TX) - Texas Commit

OL - Andre Cojoe, Timberview (Mansfield, TX) - Texas Commit

WR - Jaden Greathouse, Westlake (Austin, TX) - Notre Dame Commit*

DB - Peyton Bowen, Guyer (Denton, TX) - Notre Dame Commit*

DB - Bravion Rogers, La Grange (TX) - Texas A&M Commit

WR - Ja'Kobi Lane, Red Mountain (Mesa, AZ) - USC Commit

WR - DeAndre Moore, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA) - Louisville Commit

OL/DL - Markis Deal, Naaman Forest (Garland, TX) - Uncommitted

ATH - Jelani McDonald, Connally (Waco, TX) - Uncommitted

2024

QB - Will Hammond, Hutto (TX) - Uncommitted

WR - Freddie Dubose, Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX) - Uncommitted

OL - Michael Uini, Copperas Cove (TX) - Uncommitted

EDGE - Colin Simmons, Duncanville (TX) - Uncommitted

EDGE - Dakyus Brinkley, Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) - Uncommitted

DB - Eli Bowen, Guyer (Denton, TX) - Uncommitted

DB - Corian Gipson, Lancaster (TX) - Uncommitted

DB - David Kabongo, Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, TX) - Uncommitted

DB - Braylon Conley, Atascocita (Humble, TX) - Uncommitted

ATH - Terry Bussey, Timpson (TX) - Uncommitted

ATH - Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield (TX) - Texas Commit

This list will be updated as more information becomes available

