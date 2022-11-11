Longhorns vs. Horned Frogs Ticket Prices On High Side

The Texas Longhorns are preparing to host the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs, so let’s check into what tickets look like for Saturday’s game.

The Texas Longhorns are hosting TCU on Saturday. This is one of the biggest games in the country. It’s getting the ESPN College Gameday treatment in the morning and the game’s signature announcing crew — Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe — in the evening.

As one might expect, tickets could be hard to find for this one.

As of Thursday, there were no tickets in the stadium below $223 each and that price will get out a couple of tickets in Section 130, which is the upper deck at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

If you want to hide in the corner between the upper level and the lower level, it won’t cost you much more, as a couple of tickets in Lower 23 are going for $231 each.

If you’re one of those fans that just have to sit on the lower level, well those seats start in the corner in Lower Section 13 at $263.

The most expensive lower-level seat is $1,861 each, which is in Lower Section 2 and Row 18.

The Big 12 Championship Game

Well, Texas has two Big 12 losses. If the Longhorns have any shot of getting to the Big 12 Championship Game, they have to win out. And that continues with a win over TCU on Saturday.

SI Tickets tracks future ticket prices for all of the Power 5 Conference Championship games. Right now, if you’re looking for a Texas ticket, an upper-level seat is now $70, a lower-level end zone seat is now $60 and a lower-level sideline seat is now $100. Those are significant jumps from last week.

The Longhorns have the highest futures prices of any Big 12 team right now. TCU, conversely, is $46/$40/$66 for the same tickets.

The College Football Playoff

Texas is out of the race for the College Football Playoff. That’s reflected in their futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end-zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

The highest futures price for either CFP semifinal game belongs to Georgia and Ohio State, each of which are tracking at $100 each. That’s a drop from last week.

