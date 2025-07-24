When Does Texas Football Fall Training Camp Start?
The college football season is around the corner, with kickoff for some games now a bit more than a month away. Currently, the Texas Longhorns are about a week away from preparing for the 2025 season, with the announcement of when the Longhorns will begin training camp.
According to On3, the Longhorns' training camp is scheduled to begin on July 30, a month before the team's week one matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
What to Look Out For in This Year's Training Camp
The Longhorns are allowed up to 25 practices over the course of a 29-day period, according to On3, as they prepare for a rematch against the Buckeyes.
This will be the first fall training camp for the Longhorns with new full-time starter Arch Manning at the helm, as well as some incoming recruits for Texas.
Texas had the No. 1 recruiting class in 2025 according to 247Sports' team recruiting rankings, and will host the team's newest players during the upcoming training camp.
Among the names looking to make an impact for Texas in their first season are a few five-stars, such as No. 1 ranked safety Jonah Williams, No. 2 ranked defensive lineman Justus Terry, No. 2 ranked EDGE Lance Jackson, No. 5 ranked cornerback Kade Phillips and No. 2 ranked wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Williams is perhaps the biggest name to keep an eye on, as a two-sport athlete in both baseball and football. Williams has already had experience playing with Longhorns baseball in the spring and gets ready for his first season on the gridiron with Texas football.
Lockett may also be a young player to keep an eye on as he potentially works his way into a role with the Texas offense and Manning. As the No. 2-ranked receiver in the 2025 class, Lockett is the only five-star recruit for Texas on the offensive side of the ball.
There are returning players as well, looking to continue past success, such as linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and EDGE Colin Simmons. Both Simmons and Hill are expected to establish themselves as standouts amongst the defense once again, with Hill being a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Players for the Longhorns will have to report for camp on July 29, according to On3, and training camp will begin a day later. Once again favorites to make a run for the national championship and the team with one of the biggest names in college football at quarterback, all eyes will be on Texas in the coming weeks.