Texas QB Sends Heartfelt Message After Entering Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are seeing their first transfer portal departures of the offseason after officially missing out on the College Football Playoff.

While running back CJ Baxter made most of the headlines Monday, Texas quarterback Trey Owens also announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Despite his departure, Owens made it clear: he loved his time at Texas.

Texas Longhorns QB Trey Owens: "It's Been a Blessing"

Texas Longhorns quarterback Trey Owens against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Firstly, Thank you to my family and friends who have been with me through the whole process," Owens wrote on social media. "Thank you to the fans, teammates, and coaches who've supported me relentlessly for the past 2 years. I couldn't have asked for a better time while wearing the burnt orange. Also, thank you to coaches who allowed me to grow into a better player and a better man. It's been a true blessing to become part of a great brotherhood on the 40 acres."

Owens added that the move to enter the transfer portal "been one of the toughest decisions of (his) life" after two years at Texas.

"I've learned so many valuable life lessons and have brothers for life," Owens continued. "After much prayer, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. This has been one of the toughest decisions in my life, but I believe it is the best decision for my family and I. To the Longhorn family, thank you for taking me in and providing me with a second family. I appreciate all the memories and fun times had here. 15 out."

Texas quarterback Arch Manning even responded to the post with multiple orange heart emojis in the comment section.

Owens finished his Texas career having played in two games while going 2 of 4 passing for 19 yards along with one carry for three yards.

Prior to the start of the 2024 season, former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers sat down with Texas Longhorns on SI for an exclusive interview and had some high praise for Owens.

"He's definitely a fun guy to have in the room, for sure," Ewers told Texas Longhorns on SI of Owens. "He's goofy and he's a funny guy, so he's just fun to be around. I've got to see him grow over the past year or so, and just seeing how much he's matured since when he got here, just how much he cares about football."

"Iron sharpens iron, and that goes for anybody in that quarterback room," Ewers continued. "I think we are the best quarterback room in the country, and we really pushed each other to be the best quarterbacks we can be. I think that's why we are continually getting better."

Owens will now look for a program where he could get starter-level reps while bringing what he learned during his time under Steve Sarkisian at Texas.