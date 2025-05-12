Former Texas Longhorns TE Signs Rookie Contract with Titans
Former Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm has signed his four-year rookie deal with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Saturday. The deal will keep him in Nashville through the 2028 season.
The Titans selected Helm with the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of last month' NFL Draft.
"When the phone call came, it is the best feeling in the world," Helm said, per the Titans' website. "I think I am landing in one of the best situations for myself. … Love the city of Nashville, so happy to be going back."
A native of Englewood, Colo., Helm enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, becoming a favorite target of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. The senior caught a team-high 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished second on the team in both yards and touchdowns behind star receiver Matthew Golden. He also earned second-team All-SEC honors and was a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award.
Helm only really broke out in his final collegiate season, but he's more than OK with being a late bloomer.
"I also think I'm a walking example of sometimes you don't reach your peak coming right out of high school," Helm said at his pro day. "Sometimes it takes a little bit of a developmental phase, and that's just what it was for me. But I think it's a common misconception, a lot of people don't know that I played every single game that I suited out at the University of Texas, blocking really elite guys from very young age."
Now, Helm will look to play a similar role in Tennnessee and become a safety net for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
"Oh my gosh, I am so excited," Helm said. "(Ward) already called me when I was on the phone with (the Titans), and I couldn't answer. He texted me right away. I am just super excited to get there, to get with him. I met him at the combine and he's just a great guy. I can tell he is a leader, very well spoken.
"I am super excited to hopefully be one of his targets."