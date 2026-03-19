SEC Poised for Another Weekend of Can't-Miss Matchups

Opening weekend of conference play in the SEC certainly did not disappoint. Several marquee matchups went down and delivered a plethora of thrilling moments, from walk-off winners to home run robberies.

Another slate of SEC games is on the horizon and folks, every single series could be deemed one that you cannot miss. However, we are highlighting the top three with the most potential for exciting moments and must-see endings.

From a battle of the behemoths in Austin to an LSU squad seeking a turnaround in Baton Rouge, you won't want to miss any of the three series below.

The Texas Longhorns line up for the national anthem prior to the first pitch. | University of Texas Athletic

Three can't-miss SEC series this weekend

No. 2 Texas Longhorns (18-2, 2-1) at No. 5. Auburn Tigers (18-2, 3-0)

It should come as no surprise that this is the must-watch series out of the SEC this weekend. A heavyweight bout between two of the nation's top teams, it will be three games that will tell us a lot about both squads.

After opening their SEC schedule with a series win over the Ole Miss Rebels, the Longhorns then dropped a midweek game against the Tarleton State Texans. They'll look to bounce back against their toughest test yet and cement their status as a legitimate contender to get to Omaha.

As for the Tigers, this is also their toughest test yet. Sweeping the Missouri Tigers to open conference play has them as one of the three 3-0 teams in the SEC. Now, though, they'll need to prepare for an all-out war, as the Longhorns will be coming to town ready to make a statement.

No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (17-4, 2-1) at LSU Tigers (15-7, 1-2)

Early in the season, it can be easy to quickly deem a team overrated or underrated based on the results. These two teams are the perfect examples. While the Sooners have started off red-hot and are seen as serious Omaha contenders, the Tigers have struggled out of the gate in serious fashion.

This makes the series between the two squads one with potentially big-time implications. For the Tigers, getting back on track and taking this one would show everyone that panicking over early-season results is far from warranted.

On the other hand, though, the Sooners can worsen their woes and solidify their place among the best teams in the country.

No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs (18-4, 2-1) at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (17-3, 1-2)

Ranked vs. ranked series are going to be a common theme throughout this season and these previews. Georgia vs. Texas A&M will be no different, with the two squads set to do battle in College Station this weekend.

The Bulldogs already boast one of the best weekend results so far this season, having taken two out of three from the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers last week. Repeating that success won't be easy, though, as they hit the road and venture into an extremely hostile environment.

This is where the Aggies must take advantage. It wa an all-out war between them and the Sooners last weekend. Despite coming up just short twice, they looked like a team ready to take that next leap. If they can capitalize on their home field advantage, the Aggies have a strong chance at getting a massive upset series win.