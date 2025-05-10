Titans Sign Texas TE to Rookie Contract
The Tennessee Titans have signed another member of their 2025 draft class as rookie minicamp continues.
The Titans announced that they have signed fourth-round tight end Gunnar Helm, making him the sixth draft pick Tennessee has signed so far.
"This is a class of leadership," Helm told reporters Saturday. "That’s why the Titans hand selected us.”
The Titans have also signed Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, Penn State defensive back Kevin Winston Jr., Sacramento State offensive guard Jackson Slater, Cal cornerback Marcus Harris and Michigan running back Kalel Mullings.
Helm starred for the Texas Longhorns this past season. He only had 19 career receptions and two touchdowns during his first three years before bursting onto the scene in 2024 with career-high marks in catches (60), receiving yards (786) and receiving touchdowns (seven).
During Texas' Pro Day in March, Helm told the media that his career path makes him a "walking example" for players to look toward.
"I also think I'm a walking example of sometimes you don't reach your peak coming right out of high school," Helm said. "Sometimes it takes a little bit of a developmental phase, and that's just what it was for me. But I think it's a common misconception, a lot of people don't know that I played every single game that I suited out at the University of Texas, blocking really elite guys from very young age."
Helm brought his best in big games during his time at Texas. Against Michigan in September, he had seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Then in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Clemson, he had six catches for 77 yards and one score before catching the go-ahead touchdown in overtime a week later against Arizona State.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!