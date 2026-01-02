Texas Longhorns Tight End Declares for NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns are losing another major piece of their roster to the NFL Draft after the end of the season.

Per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas tight end Jack Endries is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft after spending one season in Austin.

Endries transferred in from Cal last offseason but will take his talents to the pros. He posted 33 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Jack Endries' 2025 Season at Texas

Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries walks off the field after a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Endries started the season off on a high note against the Ohio State Buckeyes, finishing with four catches for 50 yards. He then had two touchdowns the following week against San Jose State.

However, as Texas' offense struggled, Endries went quiet over the next couple of weeks. He didn't have double-digit receiving yardage again until the overtime win against Mississippi State.

Endries ended the season off strong, as he had four catches for 93 yards against Texas A&M before having five grabs for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan.

Despite his exit, the future is bright for the Longhorns at the tight end position.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian recently delivered praise for Nick Townsend and Emaree Winston, two of the team's young tight ends.

Townsend delivered some notable plays late this season. He had a two-yard rushing touchdown in the upset win over No. 3 Texas A&M before having a seven-yard catch in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan where he hurdled a defender.

"I touched on Michael Terry, I think we've seen in real time, the growth of Nick Townsend at tight end, but also, I think in Emaree Winston, I think both those two young players have shown the right growth as we've gone throughout this season," Sarkisian said before the Citrus Bowl.

Texas' Recent NFL Success at Tight End

Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Endries will now look to become the third Texas tight in as many seasons to be selected in the NFL Draft, joining Gunnar Helm (Tennessee Titans) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (Carolina Panthers).

Earlier this season, Endries said that played a role in his decision to come to Texas

"I knew Coach Sark would use the tight ends no matter what, no matter who it was," Endries said earlier this season. :So definitely really enticing when I entered the portal just to check out Texas, because Gunnar and JT, and it seems like it's been working out so far."