Ex Longhorns Coach Tom Herman to Call CFB Games on CBS Sports

Herman accumulated a 32-16 record during four seasons with Texas.

Former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman is making a return to college football. But this time, he'll be providing analysis from the broadcast booth. 

Herman will begin calling college football games for CBS Sports this season, per reports Tuesday from the Austin American-Statesman. His first game in the new role will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Denton, Texas as the SMU Mustangs will pay a visit to the North Texas Mean Green. 

The 47-year-old spent four seasons as the head coach at Texas after arriving in 2017 following flourishing success with the Houston Cougars. The Longhorns had a winning record in all four seasons he was at the helm, including four wins in bowl games. 

In 2018, his second year on the job, Herman led Texas to a 10-4 record, a Big 12 title game appearance, and a Sugar Bowl win over the highly-touted Georgia Bulldogs of the SEC. 

It was the first 10-win season for the program since 2009, when the Longhorns and legendary coach Mack Brown lost in the BCS National Championship to Alabama. 

Herman's final year with Texas in 2020 saw him lead the Horns to a 7-3 record in a COVID-ridden season, as he was replaced by current coach Steve Sarkisian the following January

Herman served as an offensive analyst in the NFL with the Chicago Bears this past season. Following the firing of former Bears coach Matt Nagy in January, Herman was not retained by incoming first-year coach Matt Eberflus for the upcoming season. 

In total, Herman accumulated a 32-16 record during his time at Texas. Now in the broadcast booth, he'll continue to share knowledge gained from his coaching experience with viewers of the action. 

Zach Dimmitt

