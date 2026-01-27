The Texas Longhorns have plenty to offer in the NIL landscape.

With one of the largest fan bases in college football and a premier athletic brand, the Texas Longhorns consistently rank among the most attractive programs for name, image and likeness opportunities. This has often led to strong recruiting classes and increasingly marketable players year after year.

The latest On3 NIL 100 High School Football Valuations are out, and four Texas-linked recruits have emerged in the top 50 most marketable prep players in the country.

What Is On3’s NIL Valuation?

American Heritage Patriots quarterback Dia Bell (3) scrambles in the backfield during the first quarter of a game against the Naples Golden Eagles at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to On3 , its NIL Valuation uses a proprietary algorithm that incorporates an athlete’s performance, influence and exposure to estimate projected annual value. Players at nationally prominent programs and premium positions tend to receive higher exposure, which can drive valuations upward.

The figure is determined by a combination of roster value—what an athlete could earn locally or through team-based NIL collectives—and NIL value, which reflects broader media presence, endorsement opportunities and on-field performance. On3 updates its NIL valuations weekly.

What are Texas’ Highest Valued Players Highlighted in the On3 Top 100?

Tyler Atkinson visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas quarterback commit Dia Bell headlines the Longhorns’ presence on the list, ranking No. 6 nationally in On3’s high school NIL valuations. The five-star prospect is estimated to be worth approximately $1 million. A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native, Bell has already generated significant NIL momentum with partnerships involving Leaf Trading Cards, Nike and Gatorade.

Bell enters his true freshman season at Texas highly decorated. However, the 2024 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year winner’s on-field role may be limited early due to the depth of Texas’ quarterback room. Still, his off-field value remains among the highest in the nation.

Another Longhorn featured prominently is fellow five-star defensive lineman Richard Wesley, who ranks No. 17 overall. Wesley signed with Texas last June following a decommitment from Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher from Los Angeles is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 edge defender and the No. 2 prospect in California, according to On3.

NIL played a significant role in Wesley’s recruitment. His valuation stood at $420,000 entering his senior high school season and has since risen to $560,000.

Texas signee Tyler Atkinson also appeared on the list at No. 21. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker from Lawrenceville, Georgia, Atkinson signed with Texas last July and is projected to be an early contributor in defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s system. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker currently holds an NIL valuation of $536,000.

One additional Texas-linked prospect cracked the top 50: Kennedy Brown, the nation’s No. 2-ranked offensive tackle, according to On3. Brown ranks No. 38 in the NIL valuations and has yet to sign, though Texas remains a leading contender. His projected NIL value sits at $413,000.

Oregon and Alabama finished with the most linked recruits in the top 50, with five apiece.