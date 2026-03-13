Texas WR Cam Coleman Lands Another Massive NIL Deal

The Texas Longhorns are set to have one of the most exciting players in college football on the roster for next season.

Cam Coleman joined Texas this offseason as the top wide receiver in the transfer portal. After two years with the Auburn Tigers, he's now set to be the top option in the passing game for quarterback Arch Manning.

And as he's getting settled into his new home in Austin, Coleman is also being presented with some major NIL opportunities.

Cam Coleman, 4 Other Texas Longhorns Land NIL Deal With Nike

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman during warm ups as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman revealed on Instagram Friday that he has inked a new deal with Nike as part of the Blue Ribbon Elite NIL Program.

Coleman joins four of his Texas football teammates along with multiple other Longhorn athletes across baseball, softball, golf, volleyball and swimming as those that are featured in the Blue Ribbon program.

Along with Coleman, the other football players included are wide receiver Ryan Wingo, edge rusher Colin Simmons, quarterback Dia Bell and safety Jonah Williams, who is featured as a football and baseball athlete within the NIL program.

Take a look:

Coleman already landed an NIL deal with Crocs earlier this offseason but the new partnership with Nike is certainly a big step forward.

“This is such a unique, innovative and awesome opportunity for our student-athletes to collaborate with Nike in their Blue Ribbon Elite program,” says Chris Del Conte, VP, Lois and Richard Folger Family Athletics Director, University of Texas. “We’re beyond grateful to Nike for extending this to us and for our longstanding relationship with them.”

Wingo, who is entering his third season at Texas, said that the partnership is giving him "big motivation" headed into the fall.

“I’ve always been a big sports fan, and growing up watching college, professional and Olympic athletes, Nike was a brand worn by so many great athletes I looked up to," Wingo said. "It’s really an honor and means a lot to represent a brand I grew up watching my favorite players wear. It’s inspiring to represent the best. Playing for Texas and being a Nike Blue Ribbon Elite athlete, that’s a big motivation to chase greatness.”

Coleman has already been grabbing the attention of Texas fans during the start of spring practice. He will look to make his on-field Longhorns debut in front of fans during the team's Orange-White Spring game next month on April 18.