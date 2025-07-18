Texas Longhorns Top SEC Preseason Poll
The Texas Longhorns made a solid first impression in their first season in the SEC in 2024, making it to the SEC Championship Game before falling in overtime against the Georgia Bulldogs. They were also the only team in the conference to make it to the College Football Playoff Semifinals, their second straight year making it that far.
This season, however, the pressure has been cranked up a couple notches.
Steve Sarkisian's team has proven it can compete in the SEC (even with a somewhat favorable conference schedule), but now it's time to show that it can win both the conference and a national championship. With Arch Manning taking over as starting quarterback and the sheer amount of talent on both sides of the ball, there's no reason why this team can't win it all.
If expectations weren't high enough already, then the SEC preseason poll raised them even higher.
Texas Longhorns Narrowly Edge Georgia Bulldogs for Top Spot in SEC Preseason Poll
The SEC released its preseason media poll on Friday to wrap up Media Days, and the Longhorns topped the poll with 3060 points to the Bulldogs' 2,957. Texas also led the way with 96 votes to win the conference, beating out Georgia with 44, Alabama with 29 and LSU with 20.
Unfortunately, that may be more of a curse than a blessing. In the 33 years that the SEC has had a conference championship game, the predicted champion has only won the the conference 10 times. Long odds for Sarkisian and co., to be sure.
That said, not only do the Longhorns have the talent to win football's toughest conference, but the drive as well.
"I think there's a fine line there of what does complacency look like, of monitoring it, and I watch the intent of our players," Sarkisian told reporters on Tuesday. "I watch the way they work. I watch the way they interact with one another. I watch the way they compete with one another. I don't feel complacency whatsoever amongst our players.
"What I do know about our team, I think Anthony Hill was a state champion in high school. Colin Simmons was a state champion in high school. Michael Taaffe was a state champion in high school. Tre Wisner was a state champion in high school. I could go down the list. We've got winners in our locker room, and we specifically and intentionally recruited winners into our locker room. So when these guys are going into the locker room after a loss in the semifinals, I promise you it hurts them. We don't forget that feeling. So we're back to work, and the leadership on this team is full of winners, and that's the way they want to go about the season is try to go win a championship. That's the goal."