Who is Texas Longhorns Top Spring Transfer Portal Addition?
As the Texas Longhorns enter the 2025 season with expectations of making it three straight years with a berth into the College Football Playoff. They've already helped themselves with a strong offseason thus far.
They signed the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, the first top-ranked class for the Longhorns under head coach Steve Sarkisian. But in addition to the star-studded high school class, Texas was active in the transfer portal as well.
Sarkisian and Co. added 11 more players to their roster via the portal, which consisted of several additions along the defensive line, including Syracuse defensive tackle Maraad Watson, who was recently named the top portal addition for Texas by On3.com's Pete Nakos.
"Texas went to work on its defensive line this offseason, bringing in five transfers. But the Longhorns scored their biggest win in the spring window, landing Syracuse freshman standout Maraad Watson," Nakos writes. "The 6-foot-3, 313-pound defensive lineman finished his 2024 season with 31 tackles and a sack. ... With three years of eligibility remaining, he’s expected to be a key piece of the Texas defensive line in the years to come."
An Irvington, N.J. native, Watson finished his freshman year this past season with 30 total tackles (15 solo), one sack, and one pass breakup. In Syracuse's upset win over No. 6 Miami, he had a career-high six total tackles. He was later named a freshman All-American as a result.
On3 ranked Watson as the No. 5 ranked defensive lineman in the transfer portal this offseason. And now will join a Texas defense that will be looking to replace a lot of its experience along the interior defensive line from last season.
The Longhorns will be hoping that Watson can be part of the solution to filling the void left behind the departures of Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton.