Texas Longhorns Targeting High-Profile Texas A&M Commit
Despite having been committed to Texas A&M since last October, the Texas Longhorns are still making a push to flip one of their in-state rivals' top commits. With months still to go until signing day, the Longhorns are being viewed as a serious threat to the Aggies.
In an article recently released by Horns247, four-star receiver Aaron Gregory was named a "flip target" for the Longhorns.
"Another top out-of-state target on offense for Texas, Aaron Gregory, is committed to Texas A&M, but leaving no stones unturned when it comes to making sure he's set on the Aggies," Horns247 writes. "The Georgia native is expected in Austin June 13-15 for an official visit. The Aggies have a date locked in for the weekend prior. ... This one feels like it has a long way to go before it's fully settled. The Longhorns are in the thick of it."
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 6 best prospect from Georgia, the No. 7 player at his position, and No. 57 nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
He holds offers from over three dozen programs, and while he is committed to Texas A&M, there is still a long way to go until signing day. With multiple other notable programs still after the Douglas County product, the Aggies' task of fending off competition will not be easy.
Yet, as of right now, Texas looks to be the biggest threat. With only two official visits scheduled for this summer, it is the Longhorns who will be getting the other visit from Gregory. They are currently the only other program besides the Aggies with an official visit scheduled, and they will both come in quick succession of eachother.
First, Gregory will visit College Station on June 6th. Then, the following weekend, June 13th, he will be in Austin to visit the Longhorns.
Whether or not Texas will be able to pull off the flip remains to be seen. But for now, it seems like this recruitment is a long way from over.