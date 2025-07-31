Texas Longhorns Transfer TE Makes Strong First Impression at Training Camp
The Texas Longhorns practiced for the first time on Wednesday to open up fall camp, ushering in the start of the 2025 season as Texas' tough Week 1 road test against the defending national champions Ohio State Buckeyes sits just a month away.
The Longhorns' ride into the 2025 season with monumental championship expectations, with most of them sitting on new starting quarterback Arch Manning's shoulders. A focal point of the Longhorns will be what Steve Sarkisian's offense will look like, now led by Manning full-time and an influx of newcomers blending in with the returning talent. After Wednesday's practice, incoming transfer tight end Jack Endries received positive feedback from Steve Sarkisian.
"Jack [Endries] is a cerebral guy, and he wants to do things right, which I appreciate about him," Sarkisian said. "This was his first practice, and a lot of things we were doing he had never done before...so as we got going into the 7 on 7 and the team stuff, he was definitely in the front and made a couple of really nice plays for us today. He wants to do it right and earn what he does around here...he wants to learn, he wants to know, and he wants to feel confident in what he is doing."
Texas Longhorns' Recent Success at Tight End
The tight end position has been a vital component of the Longhorns' offense in recent seasons and has seen success by sending tight ends to the NFL in back-to-back seasons. With the likes of Gunnar Helm, who last season as the starting tight end, finished the year as the Longhorns' leader in receptions with 60 while also accumulating 786 yards and seven touchdowns. The Tennessee Titans selected Helm in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
And in the 2024 NFL draft, the Longhorns saw Ja'Tavion Sanders get drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round. In his three seasons on the Forty Acres, Sanders etched his name in the Longhorns' history books, becoming the all-time leader in receptions for a tight end with 99 and second all-time in receiving yards, totaling 1,295.
Endries joins the Longhorns after spending his first three seasons with Cal, where he totaled 91 catches for 1,030 yards and four touchdowns in his final two seasons after walking on to the team in 2022 and taking that year to redshirt. His last season with the Golden Bears was a breakout year for the tight end as he caught 56 receptions for 623 yards and a pair of touchdowns, finishing the year as Cal's leading receiver and was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection.
Now the junior arrives in Austin looking to be the starting tight end for the Longhorns' offense and a reliable target for Manning in critical moments. With a few more weeks before Texas takes on Ohio State on August 30, Endries has time to build rapport with Manning throughout the rest of fall camp.