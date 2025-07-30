Texas Longhorns Edge Coach Highlights Versatility and Impact of Justus Terry
Putting together the No. 1 2025 recruiting class, the Texas Longhorns will have a special group of freshmen who can make an impact in their first years on the Forty Acres.
One of those players is Justus Terry, who enters a defensive tackle room where much playing time is up for grabs following the exit of Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins to the NFL. The Longhorns brought in five transfers through the portal to compete for field time, and Terry is expected to be in the mix alongside them. But it seems he could also get reps in at the defensive end position.
On Tuesday, Texas edge coach LaAllan Clark was asked where Terry could line up as a freshman to maximize his impact.
What Justus Terry Brings
During availability on Tuesday, Clark said the staff will look to "find [Terry's] mismatches" that best fit him situationally.
He said that Terry will probably be used on the interior in third-down sets, while on early downs, he could line up "at that big end [spot] to get him on the field early."
Clark indicates that Terry could be a crucial, versatile member of Texas's defensive front from the start, something that the staff showed willingness to do with a freshman Colin Simmons, last season.
Terry is now a familiar face at practice despite being a true freshman at fall camp. He enrolled at Texas mid-school year in January, getting to go through bowl practices late last season and the 15 spring practices earlier this year. Terry has reportedly impressed in his time thus far in Austin.
At 6-5 and 268 pounds, Terry has the frame to be an elite defensive tackle who also the capability to move along the defensive front. In his evaluation of Terry in September 2024, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote that Terry "flashes excellent athleticism as a 5-technique in an even front, while also playing 1- and 3-technique spots among two-way snaps."
From Manchester, Georgia, Terry was a huge get on the recruiting trail for the Longhorns. Pursued by defensive line coach Kenny Baker, Terry chose Texas over his home-state Georgia Bulldogs after the Longhorns made a serious push late in his process.
The No. 13-ranked player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite, Terry is the second-highest rated player in Texas's incoming freshman group, behind safety Jonah Williams.