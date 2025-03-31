Texas Longhorns Land Transfer Portal Visit With Elite Pass Rusher
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are set to host one of the most coveted players currently in the transfer portal.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Stanford edge rusher David Bailey will be visiting Texas on Tuesday after finishing up his trip to Texas Tech. Fawcett reports that Bailey also has a visit with the UCLA Bruins "in the works."
Bailey, an Irvine, Calif. native and Mater Dei product, played the last three years at Stanford where he posted 111 total tackles, 14.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He entered the portal on Friday and instantly became one of the most sought-after players available at this point in the offseason.
Bailey had five total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in a 59-28 loss to N.C. State in November.
According to 247Sports' portal rankings, Bailey is a four-star transfer and the No. 10 overall player to enter the portal this offseason.
Texas has already landed transfer portal talents from Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence, and three defensive linemen, as Purdue's Cole Brevard, Ohio State's Hero Kanu and North Carolina's Travis Shaw will look to plug the trenches.
One look at the program's transfer additions makes it clear that the coaching staff has been keying in on addressing the defensive line following the departures of Vernon Broughton, Alfred Collins, Barryn Sorrell and more. If Bailey joins the fold, he'd arguably be the best transfer for Texas this offseason.
"Some of the transfers defensively, Cole Brevard, Hero Kanu, Travis Shaw and Brad Spence, all played significant roles at the schools they came from," Sarkisian said in early March. "So it's easy to look at numbers and say, 'Hey, we've got a ton to replace.' We do, but we also have some guys and some key ingredients that played some critical roles for us last season that I think will be impactful for us this fall."
Texas fans will get their first chance to see these transfer additions along with the talented 2025 freshmen class when the Longhorns begin the regular season in Columbus on Aug. 30 against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.