Texas Longhorns Schedule Visit with Elite RB Recruit
As the Texas Longhorns go through spring, they are focused on preparing for the fall, all the while keeping an eye on the future. They will continue to host some of the nation's top prospects on visits through the duration of spring practice, which will soon include one of the top running backs in the 2026 class.
As first reported by Orangebloods.com's Jason Suchomel, KJ Edwards is scheduled to make the trip to Austin for an unofficial visit on April 12. The Carthage, Texas, native also revealed to Suchomel that he was spending the weekend in College Station, taking a visit to the Texas A&M Aggies.
Edwards, a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite, is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the class. He ranks only behind Savion Hiter and Ezavier Crowell, both of whom are five stars. Yet, 247Sports also ranks Edwards as the No. 4 prospect from Texas and No. 35 nationally among all players.
His April visit to Austin would be the first of two that he already has scheduled. Following his April 12th unofficial, Edwards is currently set to take a official visit to Austin on June 13th. Texas is one of only two teams who have locked in an official visit with Edwards. The other is Baylor, who is set to host the four-star running back on June 20th.
With a commitment date already set for August 2nd, these next two visits could prove instrumental in the Longhorns landing the in-state running back. But the Longhorns will have competition from Texas A&M, Baylor, and others as they try to land him.
247Sports' Gabe Brooks' scouting report of the 5-foot-10, 180-pound had this to say:
"One of the nation's top backs and among the very best in a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB class, ..." Brooks writes. "Nevertheless, firmly one of the top backs nationally, regardless of class, with every-down competency and home run-hitting athleticism. Projects as a potential high-major impact back who could become a serious pro prospect."