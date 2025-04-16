Texas Longhorns to Host Tight End for Transfer Portal Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are looking to address one of their biggest areas of need this offseason by dipping into the spring transfer portal window.
Per reports Wednesday from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Longhorns are expected to host Cal transfer tight end Jack Endries for a visit after the portal window opened. This comes just a few days after Texas landed a transfer commitment from Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V.
"Per a source, former Cal TE Jack Endries plans to take a trip to Texas," Thamel wrote on X. "He's heard from a range of high-end schools since entering the transfer portal."
Endries, a Danville, Calif. native who stands at 6-4, 240 pounds, is a former walk-on that still has two years of eligibility remaining. Over the past two years, he's tallied 91 catches for 1,031 yards and four touchdowns, which included the third-most receiving yards among ACC tight ends last season (623).
Following the departure of veteran tight end Gunnar Helm to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Longhorns headed into spring practice with some question marks surrounding the tight end room. Texas has some talented up-and-comers in Jordan Washington, Shannon Spencer, Emaree Winston and Will Randle but lack experience at the position.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in March that tight end was one of the positions the coaching staff would try to look at in the portal.
“Naturally, there are a couple of positions depth-wise where we’re not where we need to be right now,” Sarkisian said in March. “We’ll look at the portal that way. Our numbers are down at receiver right now from a scholarship standpoint. Our numbers are down on the defensive line from where our numbers really should be. And our number’s really down at tight end. It’s not a secret that we’ll look to the portal, but I don’t want to take a guy just for a number.”
Endries has two career 100-yard games to his name, both of which came in back-to-back contests against Pitt and N.C. State this past season. Should he land with Texas, Endries would be another weapon at Arch Manning's disposal.