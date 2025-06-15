Texas Longhorns Transfer Rivaled Superstar Jeremiah Smith in Key Stat
The Texas Longhorns brought in wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, transferring from Stanford back in April, adding to a talented young receiving room, but with Mosley, there's a statistic that should get Longhorns fans excited about what he could do in a Longhorn uniform.
Per Pro Football Focus, Mosley recorded eight contested catches last season, trailing only Ohio State Buckeyes freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith among Power Four true freshmen.
As a freshman, Mosely was Stanford's second-leading receiver in receiving yards and catches with 48 receptions for 525 receiving yards, just behind Elic Ayomanor, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, and tied for first with Ayomanor in receiving touchdowns, with six touchdowns each.
The 6'2 California native will now play in Steve Sarkisian's offense, which distributes the ball across the field to many of its wide receivers and other pass catchers. In 2024, the Longhorns had eight different players with double-digit catches on the season, which included five different wide receivers, two running backs, and one tight end.
Mosley joins a wide receiver room now spearheaded by junior DeAndre Moore Jr. and sophomore Ryan Wingo, both will be looked at to carry the majority of the load in the passing game, now led by new starting quarterback Arch Manning.
With Wingo looking to be the prototypical wide receiver on the outside and Moore getting a lot of his production as the slot receiver. The role of a third wide receiver and becoming a key rotational piece in the Longhorns' offense will be wide open for Mosely to slide into.
However, he will be competing with the depth and new players the Longhorns have in the receiving room, like second-year players redshirt freshmen Parker Livingstone and Aaron Butler, as well as exciting true freshmen in five-star Kaliq Lockett and four-stars Jamie Ffrench and Michael Terry III, all of who will certainly be ready for an opportunity once the season begins.
The opportunities to show off his contested catching ability will be available for Mosely in his first year with the Longhorns, especially with Manning under center, who has shown that he is not afraid to show off his arm talent and attack the defense deep down the field.