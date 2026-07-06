Where Texas Ranks After Ismael Camara's Commitment

After a blockbuster commitment from five-star offensive tackle Ismael Camara, the Texas Longhorns' recruiting class of 2027 commits features some of the most highly sought athletes of this year's incoming freshman class.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to extend his impressive recruiting streak, and Camara's commitment will help the Longhorns to land a top 10 recruiting class for six cycles in a row now. With official visit season at its height over the next couple of weeks, the Longhorns hope to pull in even more athletes who will ensure that their ranking stays that way.

As Texas' 23rd commit of the 2027 recruiting class, Camara himself will move the Longhorns up considerably.

Texas Pushes Into the Top 5 With Camara's Commitment

After receiving confirmation of his commitment from five-star athlete Easton Royal, and receiving another successful decision from five-star safety John Meredith, Camara is the third five-star on the Longhorns' projected freshman roster in 2027.

Three five-stars, 12 four-stars and a plethora of more blue-chip recruits on the list means that Texas has officially pushed its way into No. 5-ranked spot of the nation's recruiting classes. The Longhorns are also second in the SEC, trailing just behind in-state rival Texas A&M's intimidating class — which ranks No. 1 in both individual athlete quality and overall class score in the nation.

Texas has been focusing on recruiting in-state athletes this recruiting cycle, and while several players — like Royal — are from out-of-state recruiting gold mines, many of the Longhorns' highest-ratedplayers are staying home. Camara hails from Gilmer, an East Texas football powerhouse. He joins Meredith, as well as four-star edge Cameron Hall, four-star corner Brandon Sherrard and four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson, to stay home in the Lone Star State.

Camara's commitment, as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country and No. 3 athlete in Texas, is an incredible decision for Texas that could prove to be a turning point in the near future. The Longhorns are gathering some steam in the chase for the nation's top athletes, and are targeting even more five-stars that could pull them to the No. 1-ranked class in the nation.

This red-hot recruiting trail could turn out to be the second time in three cycles that the Longhorns have pulled in the best class in the nation, with the last being a 2025 class that featured names like five-star safety Jonah Williams and five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett. Both went on to make meaningful contributions during their first season on the Forty Acres, as well as several other athletes. If Texas continues on this streak, pulling in a similar class could be in the Longhorns' near future.

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