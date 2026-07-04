What 5-Star OL Ismael Camara's Commitment Means for Texas Football's Future

The Texas Longhorns have taken the summer break from preparations for the critical upcoming season to turn their focus to the recruiting trail, looking to prove they are still one of the top programs in the cycle, despite their focus on the transfer portal.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, he has churned out consistent top-10 classes each cycle, including a No. 1 class under his belt. After a slow start to the 2027 cycle, it seemed that streak could end, but a flip switched over the past few weeks.

Now, after landing their third five-star of the cycle, Ismael Camara, with more recruits potentially on the way, the outlook of the Longhorns' class for this cycle has completely changed, and they might be closing in on the No. 1 spot soon.

How Camara Impacted the Class

Texas Longhorns recruiting target Ismael Camara | Ismael Camara (@Only1_iscamara on X)

Ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive tackle recruit in the country, the No. 3 prospect from the state of Texas, and a top 15 talent in the country, Camara is a significant addition to not only the class rankings but also to the future of the roster.

He is the third-highest recruit committed to the Longhorns, behind John Meredith and Easton Royal, and is the top-rated offensive lineman in the class committed for the cycle. He joins Brian Swanson at tackle, as well as interior linemen Jackson Cook, Lucas Rhoa, and Keyon Hemphill-Woods, giving the Longhorns one of their best hauls of the Steve Sarkisian era.

With a veteran offensive line leading the charge on the field this season and needing reinforcements for the upcoming seasons, Camara fits that role. In fact, he has every chance to compete for the starting job at left tackle as a true freshman.

More Support is on the Way

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes a catch against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camara isn't the only named player linked to the Longhorns right now, either, with multiple options on the table for the program to further boost its ranking and positioning for the future as well.

One of those options includes Landen Williams-Callis, one of the top running backs in the country, and another in-state prospect that Camara wasted no time calling out on social media to join him.

Say brudda yk what time it is 🤘🏾🧡@CallisLanden — 5🌟Ismael’’FrenchFreak’’Camara (@Only1_iscamara) July 4, 2026

Another key recruit includes Monshun Sales, a five-star receiver who is down to a handful of teams, including the Longhorns, who have made headway in his recruitment the past few months.

Landing both options not only benefits the future but should spike the class ranking into the top three as well.

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