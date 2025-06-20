Report: Texas Longhorns OT Reaches Freak Speeds in Summer Workouts
The Texas Longhorns just had their first offensive lineman taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2002. Left tackle Kelvin Banks broke the first-round drought for Texas offensive linemen, and now the question becomes who will be the next?
Rising senior offensive guard DJ Campbell is likely a popular pick, considering, like Banks, he was a five-star prospect coming out of high school. But how about a potential under-the-radar pick like projected starting left tackle this coming season, Trevor Goosby?
It may seem unlikely right now, and there is still some unknown, as Goosby has just two career starts under his belt so far. Yet, after a report about Goosby's speed in summer workouts, the projections for where he could go in the NFL Draft will likely rise.
According to a report from Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods, the rising redshirt sophomore was "clocked" at 21 miles per hour during a workout, which can only be described as a "freak" number considering the Melissa, Texas, native is listed at 6-foot-7 and 309 pounds on the Longhorns' roster.
"In addition, some believe Goosby could run the 40-yard dash in 4.6-4.7 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine," Richardson writes.
For reference, the fastest 40-yard-dash time among offensive linemen this past year was 4.84 seconds by Georgia center Jared Wilson. Goosby's could set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time in Combine history if he's able to replicate the reported speed. Currently, that record is held by Terron Armstead, who ran a 4.71 in 2013.
Of course, while athletic measureables are one thing, the actual performance on the field is another. The former three-star recruit showed promise in his two starts last season and will now look to build on it.
As things currently stand, the Texas offensive line is set to have just one returning starter from last season. Goosby is projected to be a bookend on one side, while Brandon Baker is likely to be on the other.