2 Texas Longhorns Earn SEC Honors After Win vs. Texas A&M
On Monday morning, the No. 14 Texas Longhorns had two athletes that were recognized for their outstanding performances against No. 3 Texas A&M.
Edge rusher Ethan Burke was named the SEC's Co-Defensive Player of the Week while left tackle Trevor Goosby was chosen as the conference's Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week. For Burke, it's his second weekly honor in his career and it's the first weekly honor for Goosby.
In Texas' 27-17 win over No. 3 Texas A&M, Burke recorded a career-high nine tackles along with 0.5 tackles for a loss, a pass break-up, and a blocked field goal. After the weekend's conclusion, Goosby was graded the highest offensive lineman in the conference allowing zero sacks, and zero quarterback pressures.
Dominating on Both Sides of the Football
On Friday, the Longhorns went to the locker room at halftime with the Aggies leading 10-3. While neither sideline had been absolutely stellar on offense, things still seemed bleak. With the Longhorns' college football playoff hopes on the line, the pressure on head coach Steve Sarkisian's squad was building with only two quarters to go.
It was a completely different second half on both sides of the football. After totaling only 112 offensive yards over the first two quarters, Arch Manning and the Longhorns erupted for 24 points and 285 yards after halftime. With the help of Goosby and the Texas offensive line, Quintrevion Wisner and Manning racked up over 150 rushing yards against a formidable Aggies' defensive line in the second half.
Goosby was integral in Texas being able to dominate late in the game. The offensive tackle was especially good in pass protection against a Texas A&M defense that's averaged over 3.5 sacks per game. On Friday night, Manning was sacked just twice. This season, the Aggies have allowed just 118 rushing yards per game. The Longhorns exceeded that mark by 100 rushing yards on Friday with 218.
It was Burke that stepped up for the Texas defense when they needed a playmaker on Friday night. The edge rusher made his presence known early in the game by blocking Texas A&M's first field goal attempt and recording a career-high nine tackles. While Wisner was a standout on the offensive side of things, Burke was having an outstanding night of his own when the Longhorns needed it most.
Burke was also graded one of the highest edge rushers in Week 14 with an 85.0.
This season, quarterback Marcel Reed and the Texas A&M offense have averaged over 460 yards and 38.1 points this season. Against Burke and the Longhorns defense, the Aggies were 21 points under that mark.
While the Texas edge rusher hasn't had the most dominant season, Burke has come up big in some really important games this season. Against No. 13 Vanderbilt, the senior posted three total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 3.0 tackles for a loss on the way to Texas' 34-31 win.