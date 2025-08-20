Texas Longhorns Trio Named to Earl Campbell Award Watch List
The Texas Longhorns' offense may look very different heading into the 2025 season, but there's a ton of talent across the unit.
Of course, Arch Manning will continue to attract the most headlines, but the Longhorns are stacked at other skill positions as well. At running back, Quintrevion Wisner looks to build on his 1,000-yard season in 2024 while CJ Baxter looks to bounce back after missing all of last season due to injury. At wide receiver, Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr. lead a promising, albeit inexperienced, group.
Now, some of those players are even up for one of the most prestigious awards in the Lone Star State.
Texas Longhorns Stars up for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
On Wednesday, Wisner, Baxter and Moore were all named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose watch list. The award - which is named after legendary Longhorns running back Earl Campbell and his nickname of "the Tyler Rose" after his home town of Tyler - recognizes "the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals."
To be eligible for the award, nominees must have been born in Texas, played football at and graduated from a high school in Texas or currently play at a four-year Division I college in Texas.
That last qualification instantly makes all three Longhorns eligible. Wisner goes the extra mile, though, as he's from DeSoto and played at DeSoto High School. Baxter and Moore Jr. are from Florida and California, respectively.
To no surprise, the Longhorns have a long history with the award (aside from it being named after one of the greatest players in program history). Running back D'Onta Foreman won the award in 2016, while Bijan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks were finalists in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Quarterback Quinn Ewers and tight end Gunnar Helm were both semifinalists last year.
Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty won the award last year. Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up who went No. 6 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, played his high school football at Lone Star High School in Frisco.
The watch list will be narrowed to 16 semifinalists in November, then to five finalists in December. The winner - as voted on by fans, media and previous winners - will be announced at the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet on Jan. 26, 2025.