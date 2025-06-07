Texas Longhorns RB CJ Baxter Going Viral With Girlfriend Mia Scott
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns softball team made history Friday night in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series Final, taking down the Texas Tech Red Raiders 10-4 to win the program's first-ever National Championship.
Texas star utility player Mia Scott was a major reason why, as her grand slam at the bottom of the fourth inning gave the Longhorns a 10-0 lead and put Texas in the driver's seat to take home the title.
In attendance to watch his star-studded girlfriend on the biggest stage was Texas running back CJ Baxter, whose presence quickly caught the attention of fans on social media.
In three at-bats, Scott scored two runs and finished with two hits and four RBI, highlighted by the grand slam.
Baxter joined Scott and the rest of the Longhorns on the field to celebrate after the game ended. He even brought out his signature C4 diamond chain and put it around Scott's neck.
Take a look:
Baxter is set to enter his third season with the Longhorns after missing the entire 2024 campaign due to a knee injury he suffered in fall camp. Scott has been dealing with an injury of her own. Incredibly, she played during the Women's College World Series on a torn ACL.
Despite the extended absence, Baxter remains one of the more notable players on the 2025 team. So when his relationship with another fellow Forty Acres star takes center stage, it's bound to grab some notable attention.
Baxter and Scott have been public for some time now, but Texas' softball national title has brought the couple's charm into a brighter light. Scott has shared pictures and videos with Baxter multiple times on social media.
Scroll left and right to take a look.
Scott ends her senior year as arguably one of the best players in Texas softball history. Along with the national title to her name, she earned All-SEC First Team honors as well this season.
As for Baxter, he played in 13 games during his freshman year in 2023 while posting 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns along with 24 catches for 156 yards.
Baxter and the Longhorns will look to begin a national title quest of their own when Texas opens up the 2025 season on Aug. 30 in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes.