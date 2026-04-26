Texas Longhorns UDFA Tracker: Where Each Player Has Signed After NFL Draft
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The Texas Longhorns wrapped another NFL Draft cycle on Saturday with the 2026 class now officially complete.
It wasn't as star-studded of a draft class for Texas compared to the past three seasons but fan favorites like Anthony Hill Jr. and Michael Taaffe got to hear their names called after incredible careers on the Forty Acres.
As soon as the draft ended, multiple other Longhorns that went undrafted began signing UDFA deals with teams across the NFL. Here's where that list currently stands along with a look at the complete six-man 2026 draft class for Texas.
Texas Longhorns 2026 Draft Class, UDFA Signings
Here is the full 2026 Texas NFL Draft class:
- Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans (second round, No. 60 overall)
- Malik Muhammad, CB, Chicago Bears (fourth round, No. 124 overall)
- Trey Moore, LB, Miami Dolphins, (fourth round, No. 130 overall
- Michael Taaffe, S, Miami Dolphins (fifth round, No. 158 overall)
- DJ Campbell, OL, Miami Dolphins (sixth round, No. 200 overall)
- Jack Endries, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (seventh round, No. 221 overall)
Here are the players that reportedly reached an UDFA deal with an NFL team:
This article will be updated once more news surrounding Texas UDFAs rolls in.
Ethan Burke, DE - signed with Baltimore Ravens
Jaylon Guilbeau, CB - signed with Carolina Panthers
Matthew Caldwell, QB - signed with Los Angeles Rams
Travis Shaw, DL - signed with Baltimore Ravens
Cole Brevard, DL - signed with Kansas City Chiefs
Jack Bouwmeester, P - signed with San Francisco 49ers
Mason Shipley, K - signed with New Orleans Saints
Steve Sarkisian Reacts to Michael Taaffe Draft Selection
After Taaffe was officially selected, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement to acknowledge how special of a player he is along with what he will bring to the Dolphins.
“I say it all the time, Michael is the ultimate Longhorn and his story going from walk-on to All-American and team captain is an incredible one,” Sarkisian said. “He’s a very talented and smart football player, a great leader, very instinctive, and someone who has been such a vital part of our program from the day he walked on campus. Michael will get right to work for Dolphins, and he’s a guy who's probably going to play for a long time in the league.”
It was a special moment for both Taaffe and the Texas fans that have watched him grow up over the years.
It may not have been as star-studded of a draft class for Texas, but the 2027 group will feature some big names for the Longhorns.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7