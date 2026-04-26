Texas Longhorns UDFA Tracker: Where Each Player Has Signed After NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns wrapped another NFL Draft cycle on Saturday with the 2026 class now officially complete.

It wasn't as star-studded of a draft class for Texas compared to the past three seasons but fan favorites like Anthony Hill Jr. and Michael Taaffe got to hear their names called after incredible careers on the Forty Acres.

As soon as the draft ended, multiple other Longhorns that went undrafted began signing UDFA deals with teams across the NFL. Here's where that list currently stands along with a look at the complete six-man 2026 draft class for Texas.

Texas Longhorns 2026 Draft Class, UDFA Signings

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Matthew Caldwell drops back to pass during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Here is the full 2026 Texas NFL Draft class:

- Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans (second round, No. 60 overall)



- Malik Muhammad, CB, Chicago Bears (fourth round, No. 124 overall)



- Trey Moore, LB, Miami Dolphins, (fourth round, No. 130 overall



- Michael Taaffe, S, Miami Dolphins (fifth round, No. 158 overall)



- DJ Campbell, OL, Miami Dolphins (sixth round, No. 200 overall)



- Jack Endries, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (seventh round, No. 221 overall)

Here are the players that reportedly reached an UDFA deal with an NFL team:

This article will be updated once more news surrounding Texas UDFAs rolls in.

Ethan Burke, DE - signed with Baltimore Ravens



Jaylon Guilbeau, CB - signed with Carolina Panthers



Matthew Caldwell, QB - signed with Los Angeles Rams



Travis Shaw, DL - signed with Baltimore Ravens



Cole Brevard, DL - signed with Kansas City Chiefs



Jack Bouwmeester, P - signed with San Francisco 49ers



Mason Shipley, K - signed with New Orleans Saints

Steve Sarkisian Reacts to Michael Taaffe Draft Selection

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After Taaffe was officially selected, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement to acknowledge how special of a player he is along with what he will bring to the Dolphins.

“I say it all the time, Michael is the ultimate Longhorn and his story going from walk-on to All-American and team captain is an incredible one,” Sarkisian said. “He’s a very talented and smart football player, a great leader, very instinctive, and someone who has been such a vital part of our program from the day he walked on campus. Michael will get right to work for Dolphins, and he’s a guy who's probably going to play for a long time in the league.”

It was a special moment for both Taaffe and the Texas fans that have watched him grow up over the years.

It may not have been as star-studded of a draft class for Texas, but the 2027 group will feature some big names for the Longhorns.

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