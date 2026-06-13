How Big Of A Season Could Texas Longhorns TE Nick Townsend Actually Have?

If the expectations were any higher for the Texas Longhorns football program coming into the 2026 season, well, you'd think it was 2025.

Coming off a season where the pressure was so high before they even played one game, the Longhorns are once again facing those same expectations. But that's expected from a team with the talent like the Longhorns.

Players like quarterback Arch Manning, the top SEC pass rusher, Colin Simmons, and arguably the best wide receiver in the game, Cam Coleman, are the biggest reasons this team has so many expectations. But what about the players who may be coming into this season under the radar?

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Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo gestures after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sophomore tight end Nick Townsend may be getting the first-string reps for the position when the team takes the field this fall.

The Longhorns had a tight end last season who could be counted on. Redshirt sophomore Jack Endries led the way in the tight end group with 33 receptions. After a successful season in Austin, Endries tried his luck in the NFL Draft and was taken in the seventh round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, the Longhorns could be handing over the keys to the tight end group to an unproven sophomore. Last season, Townsend had just two receptions. That's not even close to a big enough sample size to break down if he is the answer at the position for head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Townsend was part of the top recruiting class Sarkisian brought in back in 2025. A four-star Texas talent, Townsend has the physique to be the exact weapon this coaching staff is looking for when it comes to a big body target for Manning in the middle of the field. 6-foot-three-inch 241 lbs, Townsend's frame had many teams trying to get him on their sidelines out of high school. Now, he has the chance to be a Longhorns star.

Expectations

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns flag on the field after a touchdown is scored during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

How big of a season can the sophomore tight end have? Honestly, the verdict may not even be out yet. Fall camp is going to be a big indicator on if Townsend has what it takes to lead the tight ends. One positive about Townsend is that he did get playing time as a freshman, which is something a lot of talented players can say they've done.

Townsend knows how bright the lights get on a large stage. His experience last season has helped him with that. The potential growth this summer will make or break Townsend's 2026 season.

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