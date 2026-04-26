The Next Texas Player Who Could Follow Jaylon Guilbeau to the NFL

The Texas Longhorns lost plenty of pieces from their roster after the 2025 season, but maybe no position group was decimated more than the secondary, which lost critical pieces throughout the secondary.

Jaylon Guilbeau was one of the newest ones, as he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have reloaded their roster, though, including filling out the pieces in their secondary to prepare for the 2026 season.

Graceson Littleton, though, looks primed to be taking over the same trajectory that Guilbeau went through during his time with the Longhorns, and follow exactly in his footsteps.

Why Littleton Will Not Only Follow Guilbeau, But Exceed Him

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Guilbeau was a critical piece for the Longhorns last season, as they needed a player they could trust to move into the outside corner role. He played just 15 snaps in the role during his time with the Longhorns, primarily slotting in at the nickel role, but the coaching staff had confidence he could make the transition.

Now, another Longhorns secondary member could follow in those same footsteps to the NFL. Except at a younger age, rather than in his senior season as Guilbeau did, and likely ending up as at least a Day 2 pick, rather than an undrafted free agent, when it is all said and done.

Littleton, who primarily played in the STAR role along the defense, which is a nickel role for the defense, could be challenged to make the jump to an outside corner role.

He proved to be one of the most electric players in the secondary in 2025, turning heads from his very first collegiate game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He finished last year with two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and eight passes defended, while guarding some of the top slot receivers in the country.

With a potential need for talent and depth during the season, Littleton has the abilities, as he has shown, to be a reliable defender when placed against some of the top receiving talent around the country. Entering just his second season in Austin as well, he will only continue to grow better during his time within the program, building off the success of his freshman season.

While the STAR is a critical role for the Longhorns, especially given their positional flexibility, Littleton has the talent to slide into the outside role, as Guilbeau did, and raise his talent outlook in one of the most premier roles around the country.

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