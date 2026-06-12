The Texas Longhorns have big plans for the upcoming 2026 season, and after failing to reach the College Football Playoff despite being the preseason No. 1 team in the country, the year ahead is all about righting those wrongs.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, though, as much as his thought process is on what lies directly ahead, he and his staff have to think long-term success for the program as well, especially through the recruiting cycles.

The Longhorns did exactly that as they landed a commitment from JaBarrius Garror, an elite edge defender who could become a staple on the defensive front in the Forty Acres.

Why Garror Is Viewed as an Elite Recruit

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garror comes in as the No. 4 defensive edge recruit in the class and is viewed as a top 50 prospect in the country. It's not difficult to see why there is so much hype around the Mobile, Alabama native. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he has the frame and size to show that he will be an impact defender off the edge, and as he continues to add more muscle once he gets on campus, he will become a nightmare matchup for opposing tackles.

He has great bend and elite hand work to fight off initial punches from offensive tackles, and a quick burst of speed off the line of scrimmage to get around the corner in a hurry. Perhaps more importantly, Garror has the production to back up the hype, finishing with 42.5 sacks and 88 tackles in two seasons at Vigor High School.

How Garror Impacts the Longhorns Future Roster

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with defensive linemen Colin Simmons (1) after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The defensive front is one of the strong suits for the Longhorns, and has been during the stretch of success the team is on the field. That group is headlined by Colin Simmons, one of the most dominant edge rushers in college football, but he is expected to enter the NFL Draft at the end of the season, so where would that leave the group once Garror steps on campus?

Of the eight edge defenders on the roster for the 2025 season, three of them are Juniors or a higher classification, and if they all leave, it would leave an opportunity for Garror to earn some early time on the field when he gets on campus ahead of the 2027 season.

As the third edge defender to commit to the Longhorns and the highest-ranked member of that group, he could find himself with a chance to make an early impact in the Forty Acres.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.