Texas Longhorns Up Big On San Jose State Spartans At Halftime
These are the Texas Longhorns that the eyes of Texas want to be upon.
After being forced to punt during their first two drives of the game, seemingly putting the team in for another long afternoon similar to last week's game against Ohio State, the Burnt Orange defense showed up and showed out, and quarterback Arch Manning filled in the rest, the score now sitting at 28-7 in favor of the No. 7 Longhorns.
Manning currently has four, yes four, passing touchdowns, an interception, and already has 180 yards through the air, a massive improvement from the fateful weekend in Columbus just one week ago.
The Longhorn Defense Has Forced Three Turnovers
The defense kept the team in the game last week against the Buckeyes, and that hasn't changed in the slightest in the team's return to the Texas state capital.
The Longhorns' third drive resulted in Texas's first score of the game, an 83-yard touchdown from Manning to wide receiver Parker Livingstone and then an interception by cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau led to the second scoring connection between Manning and Livingstone, their third of the season.
The Longhorns would then recover two fumbles on back-to-back plays, and both would result in touchdowns from Manning to tight end Jack Endries, his first two end zone trips as a member of the Horns after transferring over from the California Golden Bears.
Livingstone leads the Horns in receiving yards after his long score, with two catches for 86 yards, both going for six points. Endries' two catches have also resulted in touchdowns for a combined 52 yards.
C.J. Baxter has been pacing the Burnt Orange backfield, with 11 carries for 56 yards.
Maraad Watson and Colin Simmons have both teamed up for a sack, and safety Michael Taaffe leads the defense with five total tackles through 30 minutes of play.
As for the Spartans, they have seen small spurts of offense throughout the game, with quarterback Walker Eget completing 12 of 23 attempted passes for 121 yards and an interception.
Running back Jabari Bates has taken five handoffs for 31 yards and is responsible for the lone touchdown that the team has produced, a four-yard rush midway through the second quarter.
The turnovers have truly been costly for the Longhorns, with four turnovers giving the No. 7 Horns a boost in offensive production, as they currently have 259 yards, though San Jose currently controls the time of possession and have converted more first downs and have been more successful on third down to this point.
The second half will be underway shortly from DKR in Austin.