Arch Manning & Parker Livingstone Already Making Plays at Texas Longhorns Training Camp
The Texas Longhorns have officially kicked off their 2025 training camp with one month remaining until their opening game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The year ahead involves high pressure and tough opponents, including SEC competitors like Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M. As mentioned above, they will also start their season by engaging in a 2024 College Football Playoff semifinal rematch against the Buckeyes.
However, based on a video that surfaced from the first day of camp, it looks like the Longhorns are already finding elements of their play to be excited about.
Arch Manning finds Parker Livingstone deep
In a video from training camp’s first day posted by On Texas Football’s John Burrows, quarterback Arch Manning can be seen sending a deep pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone.
Livingstone catches the ball in the practice field’s endzone, and those who were there to watch can be heard clapping after he secures the catch.
Burrows posted the video to his X with the caption “Throw of the day: Arch Manning to Parker Livingstone.”
The two players were both rostered with Texas in 2024, but they will be expected to step up and deliver in a different way this year.
Manning finally gets the opportunity to show what he can do as the starting quarterback, and Livingstone will look to earn more reps within a talented wide receiver room.
Texas’ wide receiver situation
After their two star wide receivers declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Texas Longhorns found themselves looking to identify new go-to pass catchers.
Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond led the group last year, logging 1,527 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns as a duo. However, when they both chose to leave Texas and pursue their NFL dreams, the Longhorns found themselves looking to pinpoint new receivers to fill their shoes.
Outside of Livingstone, who has started to establish himself as a capable playmaker, the Longhorns will likely target sophomore Ryan Wingo, junior DeAndre Moore Jr. and freshman Kaliq Lockett on a regular basis.
Wingo gained the most experience of these receivers last year, accumulating 472 receiving yards for 29 touchdowns throughout the season.
Members of the group will continue getting reps throughout the preseason and opportunities to prove themselves as reliable targets for Manning.
They will open the season on Aug. 30 in Columbus, Ohio, and the team and its fanbase will get to see how much this preseason training has paid off.