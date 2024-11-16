Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Opponent Preview: Game Predictions
In their second to last away game of the regular season, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, a staple member of the SEC. The two have met a few times in recent years, with their last matchup coming from the first year of the Steve Sarkisian era when the Hogs shocked the Longhorns on the road 40-21.
But since then, Texas has been able to climb to the top of the conference in its first year in the SEC, while Arkansas is just now starting to pick things up again under the command of a new quarterback. Analysts have the Longhorns at a 16.5-point favorite over the Razorbacks, yet the hostility of the Arkansas fanbase at home will undoubtedly make it a tough scene. An obvious choice or not, our staff weighed in on how this game will fare and who will snag the win.
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
This has the potential to be the toughest road test of the season yet for the Horns, and Arkansas fans hate Texas. Sam Pittman already beat the Horns once in Fayetteville in Year 1 for Sarkisian. The Horns that were around for that game will remember that, and take care of business early to remove the home-field threat.
Texas: 42, Arkansas: 17
TJ Krilowicz, Staff Writer
The Texas defense should not let Arkansas score many points. I think if Quinn Ewers is on top of his game, and doesn’t turn the ball over more than once, then this game should be over quickly. Arkansas will have a lot of fuel for this game, but Texas has a big talent advantage and will take care of business.
Texas: 34, Arkansas: 13
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
The Longhorns will be playing in a very hostile environment on Saturday and the Razorbacks will go distances to make sure their fans get to rush the stadium again. That being said, Texas is a stronger team and the Horns should be able to block the noise and avenge the 2021 loss in this rivalry renewal.
Texas: 30, Arkansas: 17
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
I can already tell this game is going to be a lot of fun to watch, and both Texas and Arkansas will be looking to dominate the scoreboard. The Longhorns have depth and versatility in their talented roster not seen in the Hogs' lineup, but the Fayetteville crowd won't be so easily dismissed, and quarterback Quinn Ewers scared fans with the close 27-24 win over Vanderbilt in the team's last road matchup. But with Green just now returning from injury, he might be in a vulnerable position that Texas can take advantage of.
Texas: 35 Arkansas: 17
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
I think last week's beatdown of Florida could serve as a turning point for Texas. After a few inconsistent performances, the Longhorns look like the team everyone believes they can be at full strength. A rivalry game on the road is never easy, especially with Arkansas' offense being quite formidable, but Texas pulls out the win by two scores.
Texas: 34, Arkansas 21
