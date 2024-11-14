4-Star CB Graceson Littleton Commits to Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have secured another big-time commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas has landed four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton, who is now the 23rd commit for the Longhorns in this cycle. A product of Wiregrass Ranch High School (Tampa, FL.), Littleton de-committed on Nov. 1. Texas offered him that same day, and it's clear a relationship developed quickly, as he made an official visit to Austin on Saturday.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Littleton is the No. 10 cornerback in the 2025 class and the No. 72 player overall. He received offers from programs like Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Alabama, Colorado, Iowa State, Florida, USC, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Indiana, Auburn and many more.
Littleton also had OVs with Michigan, Clemson and Penn State along with unofficial visits to Alabama, Kentucky, Iowa, Miami, Ole Miss and Kansas State.
He now joins a Texas 2025 class that's highlighted by five-star talents like safety/linebacker Jonah Williams, edge Lance Jackson, receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench along with four-stars like linebacker Elijah Barnes, edge Smith Orogbo, defensive lineman Myron Charles, receiver Daylan McCutcheon, tight end Nick Townsend, quarterback KJ Lacey and many more.
According to 247's scouting report of Littleton, he projects as a "multi-year starter."
"Comfortable at this stage in press-man coverage as he fights for leverage and does his best to maintain phase while out on the perimeter," wrote 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins. "... Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level and a possible all-conference selection if he can keep progressing."
No. 3 Texas will visit the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
