Four Texas Longhorns Named to Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List
As the Texas Longhorns prepare for their heavyweight fight against the defending national champion, Ohio State Buckeyes, with the game just under 20 days away. Steve Sarkisian takes a talented roster up to Columbus to open the season, which once again has multiple players named to preseason watch lists for another prestigious award.
On Tuesday, the Lombardi Award Committee announced its preseason watch list for the award. With several Longhorns earning the distinction, junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., sophomore linebacker Colin Simmons, senior offensive linemen DJ Campbell, and junior tight end Jack Endries were all featured on the Lombardi Award preseason watch list.
The Longhorns are tied with Alabama and Clemson for the most players on the Lombardi Award preseason watch list, with all three programs featuring four players.
The Four Longhorns Feature on Other Preseason Award Watch lists
Simmons finds his name on several preseason watch lists for top awards, being selected to the Chuck Bednarik Award, Walter Camp National Player of the Year Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watchlist.
The other Longhorns linebacker on the list, Hill, is also touted on as many preseason watch lists as Simmons, as he features on the Chuck Bednarik Award, Walter Camp National Player of the Year Award, Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch lists.
Campbell was also selected to the Outland Trophy watchlist, with the Longhorns having a recent history with the award, having back-to-back winners in Kelvin Banks Jr. in 2024 and T'Vondre Sweat in 2023.
Endries transferred in from Cal ahead of the 2025 season and is projected to be one of the top tight ends in all of college football, also earning spots on the preseason watch lists for the John Mackey and Biletnikoff awards.
The Longhorns' History with the Lombardi Award
The most recent recipient of the Lombardi Award, last season donned the burnt orange, with Kelvin Banks Jr. winning the award in 2024. Capping off an illustrious three-year career with the Longhorns as a multi-time All-American, the 2024 Outland Trophy winner, and in the 2025 NFL Draft, was the first Longhorns linemen selected in the first round since 2002.
The Longhorns have also had three other players win the Lombardi Award, with the last being linebacker Brian Orakpo, who won in 2008, also winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Hendricks Award all in the same season.
And had a pair of players win the award in the 1980s, with defensive tackle Tony Degrate in 1984, and defensive tackle Kenneth Sims, who won the award in 1981.
The Lombardi Award will be presented on Dec. 9, as the Longhorns look to win the Lombardi Award in back-to-back years.